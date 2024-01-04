Does Putin want to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine?

Loading player

At the end of December the New York Times had published an article in which he argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite belligerent public rhetoric, would in fact be ready to negotiate a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. The article said that since at least September Putin had let the United States and other Western countries know, using discreet “intermediaries”, that he would be ready to stop the fighting while maintaining the current situation on the front, in which a substantial part of the Eastern Ukraine is occupied by Russia: we are talking about 19 percent of Ukrainian territory.

It is not the first time that Putin has made it clear in more or less confidential ways that Russia would be ready to accept a ceasefire that confirms its large territorial gains in Ukraine, but the article New York Times it has been widely commented on both for the importance of the newspaper and for the current situation in Ukraine: the war is at a standstill and the political and military support of the West is weakening.

Despite the difficulties, however, there are some reasons to doubt the sincerity of Putin’s offers, and to believe that Ukraine would not accept a ceasefire on the conditions proposed by the Russian president.

First of all we must try to understand what these conditions would be. The New York Times claims that Putin would be ready for a ceasefire in which the current front line is “frozen” and Russia keeps the Ukrainian territory it has conquered militarily. Contrary to what has been claimed since the beginning of the war, Russian objectives no longer include the “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine (based on the idea supported by Russian propaganda that Ukraine would be governed by a regime Nazi), but Putin would accept the existence of a sovereign Ukraine with Kiev as its capital, even if severely handicapped territorially.

Il New York Times he also cites a date for the agreement, shortly before the Russian presidential elections in March, and argues that state propaganda would be perfectly capable of presenting a ceasefire as a victory for Russia, even though the objectives of starting the war were much more ambitious.

This type of solution, a freezing of the conflict, has also been proposed by some analysts, with growing insistence in recent months, as the Ukrainian military difficulties have become more serious. Some have spoken of a “Korean model” recalling how, after the Korean War of 1950, an armistice was signed between North Korea and South Korea but never a peace treaty: the two Koreas are formally still at war, but they have found a balance that has allowed them to maintain peace for decades.

The problem with this type of solution is that no Ukrainian political leader, neither President Volodymyr Zelensky nor members of the opposition, could ever agree to a freeze in the conflict. There is a political reason: accepting to lose 19 percent of one’s territory after hundreds of thousands of soldiers were killed or wounded defending the country would be unacceptable to a large part of public opinion.

But there is also a more practical reason: with the east of the country occupied by Russia, Ukraine would have very little chance of reviving its economy and becoming the free and prosperous democracy its citizens hope for.

A freeze in the conflict at present would mean that Russia would be able to threaten Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, which is the country’s most important trade route. Furthermore, some of the most important Ukrainian industrial cities, such as Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv, would be so close to the front that they would remain perpetually under the threat of Russian artillery. Under these circumstances it would become impossible for Ukraine to attract foreign investment, restore its industrial capacity and revive its economy: with a large part of its territory controlled by Russia and another part under constant threat, the Ukrainian economy is practically condemned.

This also applies to international alliances: with part of its territory occupied, Ukraine has no hope of joining either NATO or the European Union, which, according to the Ukrainian political leadership, would guarantee it greater security and economic stability.

Some analysts they notice furthermore that, with a frozen conflict, Russia would have the opportunity to rearm, reorganize and attack again. It already happened in 2014 when, after the invasion of Crimea and part of eastern Ukraine, various Western countries negotiated a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, in the hope of restoring the status quo. The situation remained unstable for a few years, until it finally collapsed in 2022 with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With a ceasefire, Russia would have the opportunity and time to reorganize itself economically and militarily, while Ukraine would risk becoming a failed state.

Therefore, any attempt to negotiate a ceasefire on Russia’s terms is currently inadmissible for Ukraine. At the same time, however, Ukraine finds itself in a rather complicated situation, both from a military point of view and from the point of view of aid from allies. Both the United States and the European Union, the main supporters of the Ukrainian resistance, are delaying shipments of new weapons and new economic aid mainly for domestic political reasons. Ukraine still has a few months of autonomy, but then the situation could become disastrous.

