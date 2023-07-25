Does the American dream still exist?

World Tuesday 25 July 2023

And did it ever exist, in the way it is told? Many of the things that are said on this subject are not exactly true

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, public and journalistic discourse around the United States will, as always, touch on topical news but also on broader and more general topics, linked to the great economic and cultural influence of this country.

For example, the United States is often spoken of as the place “where to make your dreams come true”: starting from scratch, pursuing the so-called “American dream”. Or rather: it is spoken of as the place where it was once possible to realize oneself by finding wealth and happiness, but where it is now much less easy to do so. But, explains the deputy director of the Post Francesco Costa in a video on his YouTube channel, both the story according to which the United States was the place where anyone could be fulfilled and make their dreams come true, and the one according to which this is no longer the case are partly false. As always, things are more complicated.

