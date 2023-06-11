Does the exam with Datscan help to understand if you suffer from Parkinson’s or parkinsonism? – breaking latest news

Is the Datscan (brain scintigraphy with Datscan) a useful test to understand if you have Parkinson’s or parkinsonism (syndrome characterized by symptoms common to Parkinson’s disease)?

He answers Daniela Calandrellaneurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease (VAI AL FORUM)

We know who the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is a predominantly clinical diagnosis, i.e. based on the presence of specific motor symptoms (motor slowdown, stiffness and tremor at rest), on the patient’s medical and family history. However, instrumental tests, such as magnetic resonance and brain scintigraphy, are an important support for clinical diagnosis. Brain scintigraphy is an exam that involves injection of a weakly radioactive substance, called a tracer. This tracer binds to various receptors or transporters in the brain and emits radiation which is recorded by a “gamma camera” and visualized with special diagnostic techniques such as Spect (single photon emission computed tomography) or PET (positron emission tomography). . In Parkinson’s disease the most used tracer is called Ioflupanelabeled (made radioactive) with a molecule of iodine (123I).