There are some tricks for Whatsapp that not everyone knows about, but that certainly need to be explored. Among the curiosities there is the one to understand if a person reads our messages or if he ignores us on purpose.

We have often asked ourselves whether or not a person is ignoring us when we send them a message, especially if they do not have the blue ticks active which certainly give us indications. However, there are tricks to understand what really happens.

WhatsApp has forever changed not only the way we communicate, but our lives. If before to hear a person we had to forcefully call or send him a text message, spending money, today the internet has made everything easier and improved the interconnection between people, allowing them with a single subscription to text even all day and even night.

We can send messages but also photos, videos, audio. The social network with the green cloud has changed everything also because we realized that we were faced with a vehicle that was also useful for work reasons as well as for family and friends. Although this revolution has practically only brought benefits, it is useless to deny that there are also some annoying things, like when we don’t realize if in front of a person who doesn’t answer us for a message because they’re busy or because they don’t want to. Let’s go see the tricks.

Whatsapp, is he ignoring you? The tricks to understand it

WhatsApp over time has given many new features and differences from version to version. It has improved so much that initially the audio could not be sent and then it was also understood how to stop the recording without holding down the touch pad all the time. Initially the situation was discovered by the fact that two simple “blue checks” told us when the audio was being heard by whoever was on the other side of the “handset”.

Today, however, also for reasons related to privacy, this option can be removed and so whoever listens to the audio cannot let us understand it. Despite this we ignore that there are effective tricks to realize if the person we are communicating with deliberately ignores us. Let’s start explaining the tricks. The first is definitely related to a check or two, in the first case the person connected is not connected to the mobile network. We can wait in the chat and see if the user goes from offline to online status and thus realize that he is really ignoring us. And that’s not all because soon WhatsApp will send us the possibility to transcribe voice messages.

