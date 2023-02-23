Like it or not, the attempt to acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it is the hot topic of the moment and as such it generates heated debates on social media and in forums. Rather than discuss for the umpteenth time whether this almost 70 billion dollar maneuver will go through or whether it could create a monopoly or not, let’s try this Let’s talk about it to start a discussion from a different point of view: Microsoft really needs Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty to be able to compete on equal terms with Sony PlayStation?

Looking at the numbers recently pitted by the Redmond giant, the answer would seem clear: PlayStation has much greater market shares than Xbox, especially in Europe and, needless to say, in Japan. In this sense Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo and the other intellectual properties of Activision Blizzard would undoubtedly contribute to narrowing the gap between the two companies.

However, it is also true that these data are partly conditioned by the long-term effects of a more forward-looking and efficient management of the PlayStation brand compared to the Xbox one and at the same time cannot reflect the potential for future growth of Microsoft’s gaming division, given that the numerous acquisitions and investments for xCloud made in recent years have not yet borne fruit, or at least not completely.

We try to explain ourselves better. Microsoft’s problem is certainly not that it has fewer games or first-party studios than Sony, On the contrary. We really want to believe that Xbox with Halo, Forza Motorsport & Horizon, Gears of War, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Age of Empires, Fable, Sea of ​​Thieves and State of Decay just to name a few of the most well known, couldn’t compete on equal terms with PlayStation Studios?

So how can this gap be explained? There are many factors to take into consideration, one of which, as we mentioned earlier, is that all investments made by Microsoft in recent years they have yet to bear fruit. Suffice it to say that from the acquisition to date two of the three games made by the Bethesda Softworks studios, i.e. Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, are or have been temporary exclusives for PS5 and that only from Starfield onwards (but also from Hi-Fi Rush onwards if we want) we will really see the results of this 7.5 billion dollar operation. Similar situation, albeit on a smaller scale, for other teams such as Double Fine Productions, Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory and inXile which since they were incorporated into Xbos Studios have not yet released games or exclusives for the green-crossed platforms. Added to this is an apparently non-optimal management and planning on the part of Microsoft, just think of the almost non-existent line-up of thick Xbox exclusives in 2022 and what the work of 343 Industries with the Halo brand has recently caused discussion.



This image created by Klobrille shows the structure of Microsoft Gaming in case the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through

Partly related to the previous point, it is also necessary to take into account the less strength of the Xbox brand compared to the PlayStation one, built over decades and with few spots on the curriculum, which consequently generates unconditional trust on the part of a considerable portion of players who are well inclined to buy PS5 even in a closed box, as satisfied by PS4 and the previous ones console. On the contrary, it doesn’t take much to lose this trust: Xbox knows it well, which still pays the price for the subdued generation of Xbox One and the controversial management of Don Mattrick before Phil Spencer took over the reins of Microsoft’s gaming division. It takes time to win back gamers, but there are already positive signs that Series X and S are the fastest-selling consoles ever in Xbox history.

Another important point that we often tend to underestimate is the importance of marketingwhich as we discussed in a previous Let’s talk about it is one of the weak points of the Xbox and fails to give due prominence to the exclusives and the Game Pass, where the large investments made by Sony with targeted commercials and campaigns (for example see that of the re -launch of PS5) are certainly more effective.

Let’s get to the point: even taking Activision Blizzard out of the equation, we believe Microsoft already has it by now a more than solid foundation It’s really promising for the future and we’re hopeful we’ll have a demonstration of that when the previously acquired studies start to mesh. Furthermore, the Redmond giant certainly does not lack the means and resources to materialize the growth of Xbox Game Studios, as well as Game Pass and xCloud, even if only by investing in the teams that are already part of its stable.

Now we leave the word to you. Do you believe that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is really essential for Microsoft to be able to compete on equal terms with Sony?

