Đogani’s wives about each other | Entertainment

Vesna Đogani commented on her husband’s ex-wife Slađa Delibašić in the “Divan Show” show.

Source: Kurir TV/MONDO/Uros Arsic

There has been speculation about the relations within the Đogani family for years, and it was Vesna who showed on several occasions that between Slađa and her there are no problems. Now she was a guest on the show “Divan show” which is broadcast on Kurir television, and once again told what she thinks about Djolet’s ex.

“I was at her place for lunch at Easter. My son was delighted with her, and she with him. All the children were together! Sladja was always special to me because of everything that happened, it gets dark for some, it dawns for some, what can you do Vesna said with a laugh, and then continued about her husband’s ex-wife, about whom she had only words of praise:

“She has said in several guest appearances that she wants to live alone and build a career on her own, and she has never taken me for granted.”

Vesna had no problem giving Slađa priority over herself in courtship:

“Sweeter is better bitch, yes, yes!”


“DJUSKA BETTER THAN ME, BUT SHE WANTED IT HERSELF!” Vesna Đogani openly about her husband’s ex-wife! “At one time I was IN AGONY”
