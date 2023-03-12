Home World Dogs mauled a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar Info
World

Dogs mauled a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar Info

by admin
Dogs mauled a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar Info

A pack of dogs ate a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar when she went to the doctor.

Source: RINA.RS

A pregnant woman (23) in the ninth month of pregnancy was eaten by a pack of dogs near the Novi Pazar General Hospital. A pregnant woman from this city went for a regular check-up and passed behind the surgery department of the Novi Pazar General Hospital. when a pack of dogs ran into her, a pregnant woman tried to defend herself, but she didn’t succeed, so the dogs ate her.

A pregnant woman has on her body more bites in the area of ​​the left and right leg, and now he is receiving treatment at home and is in good condition. Members of the newly formed communal militia of the City of Novi Pazar came to the scene and made a report. As it is unofficially known, they are not responsible for such cases, but the city utility company, which should engage the competent services to remove the dogs from the streets.

This is not the first time that stray dogs attack passers-by in this place, this is the third case of dogs attacking passers-by and patients of General Hospital Novi Pazar in this placeand the Medical School is also located in the vicinity of the hospital, which represents an even greater danger for passers-by in this part of Novi Pazar.

(WORLD/New)

See also  Accelerate the progress of fiscal expenditure and expand the scope of special debt support - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

China, Xi Jinping chooses Li Shangfu as defense...

On the streets of Syracuse, the future of...

daily horoscope for Sunday March 12 | Fun

Weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023...

today’s horoscope, Sunday 12 March

Ana Nikolić on love and divorce from Rasta...

Field inspection due to the Diploma | affair...

thousands of visitors along the way. Vince Roglic

Palermo, two hours in Ballarò between ‘zombies’ and...

Biden calls California governor for Silcon Valley Bank

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy