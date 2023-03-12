A pack of dogs ate a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar when she went to the doctor.

A pregnant woman (23) in the ninth month of pregnancy was eaten by a pack of dogs near the Novi Pazar General Hospital. A pregnant woman from this city went for a regular check-up and passed behind the surgery department of the Novi Pazar General Hospital. when a pack of dogs ran into her, a pregnant woman tried to defend herself, but she didn’t succeed, so the dogs ate her.

A pregnant woman has on her body more bites in the area of ​​the left and right leg, and now he is receiving treatment at home and is in good condition. Members of the newly formed communal militia of the City of Novi Pazar came to the scene and made a report. As it is unofficially known, they are not responsible for such cases, but the city utility company, which should engage the competent services to remove the dogs from the streets.

This is not the first time that stray dogs attack passers-by in this place, this is the third case of dogs attacking passers-by and patients of General Hospital Novi Pazar in this placeand the Medical School is also located in the vicinity of the hospital, which represents an even greater danger for passers-by in this part of Novi Pazar.

