Rome – If the negative consequences of the war in Ukraine weren’t enough, the Qatargate hits the energy crisis that is putting the European economy in increasing difficulty. The investigation, started in Bruxelles on possible cases of MEPs being corrupted by the government of Dohacould undermine trade relations with the emirate. But, above all, it could jeopardize the supplies of natural gas arriving from the Gulf, which are extremely necessary (starting from the winter of 2023-24) to replace part of the imports from Russia to the EU: over 155 billion cubic meters per year which in the Commission’s intentions should be completely zeroed by next spring.