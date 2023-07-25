Home » DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized border barrier
World

DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized border barrier

by admin
DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized border barrier

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas, accusing it of illegally installing buoy barriers on the Rio Grande River along the U.S.-Mexico border. The barriers were constructed without obtaining proper authorization from the federal government, prompting the Justice Department to take action.

According to Deputy Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the floating barriers pose a threat to navigation and public safety, as well as raise humanitarian concerns. The existence of these barriers has also led to diplomatic protests from Mexico and risks harming U.S. foreign policy.

The Justice Department is seeking a court order that would prohibit Texas from building additional barriers and require the state to remove the existing ones at its own expense. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stated that the barriers will not be removed as requested by the Justice Department.

This legal dispute highlights the ongoing tension between the federal government and several states, particularly along the border, regarding immigration policies and border security. The issue of unauthorized border barriers has become a contentious subject, with Texas taking matters into its own hands without federal approval.

The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department aims to enforce federal regulations and maintain control over border security measures. It remains to be seen how the court will decide on this matter and what implications it may have for future border security efforts.

As this story develops, it will be important to keep an eye on the legal proceedings and potential outcomes. The actions taken by both Texas and the Justice Department in relation to the border barriers will have significant ramifications for immigration policies and foreign relations.

You may also like

“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before...

The Bruce Springsteen concert at Monza park is...

The Gaslight Anthem recruit Springsteen for their new...

Residents of Rhodes, Greece, Desperate for Aid as...

Nick Cave is already finishing his next album

Harry tries to make peace, but William and...

Đorđo Sladoje, winner of the “Kočić Award”. Magazine

Tel Aviv, clashes between protesters and police along...

Deadly Wildfires Ravage Northern Algeria, Leaving 34 Dead

Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy