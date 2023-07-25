DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized border barrier

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas, accusing it of illegally installing buoy barriers on the Rio Grande River along the U.S.-Mexico border. The barriers were constructed without obtaining proper authorization from the federal government, prompting the Justice Department to take action.

According to Deputy Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the floating barriers pose a threat to navigation and public safety, as well as raise humanitarian concerns. The existence of these barriers has also led to diplomatic protests from Mexico and risks harming U.S. foreign policy.

The Justice Department is seeking a court order that would prohibit Texas from building additional barriers and require the state to remove the existing ones at its own expense. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stated that the barriers will not be removed as requested by the Justice Department.

This legal dispute highlights the ongoing tension between the federal government and several states, particularly along the border, regarding immigration policies and border security. The issue of unauthorized border barriers has become a contentious subject, with Texas taking matters into its own hands without federal approval.

The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department aims to enforce federal regulations and maintain control over border security measures. It remains to be seen how the court will decide on this matter and what implications it may have for future border security efforts.

As this story develops, it will be important to keep an eye on the legal proceedings and potential outcomes. The actions taken by both Texas and the Justice Department in relation to the border barriers will have significant ramifications for immigration policies and foreign relations.