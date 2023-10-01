Doja Cat, review of Scarlet en Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Any artist would agree with me if I said that giving free rein to alternative personalities is already a basic strategy in the mind of every creator. “Scarlet” (23) evidences that need to depersonalize in the face of the liberating future of an alter ego; the flowering of a scarlet rose occurs in the midst of withered weeds. Doja Cat She thus attends her first reinvention ready to face criticism, prejudices and false allegations, at the same time that she takes ownership of herself after finding what she was looking for so much: her own sound.

“Attention” headed the seductive trilogy completed by “Paint the Town Red” y “Demons”, putting the spotlight on the declaration of intentions that this LP erects. Imitating Eminem in “The Slim Shady” (99), Doja presents us with a character development with which her other self separates her from previous works –”Planet Her” (21), “Hot Pink” (19) – making it clear who he is and why aspiring to the title of pop eminence was never the goal. It took the creation of a new sound palette, at the wheel of nineties hip hop, for people to take seriously the versatility that has identified her throughout her entire career. Yeah “Wet Vagina” y “Fuck the Girls (FTG)” They join the previous previews in the inaugural block, consolidating lyrical irreverence accompanied by forceful productions, “Now Hills” introduces a melodic, sensual and intimate alteration, materialized in the romantic dream of “Can’t Wait” u “Often”.

Despite everything, it would be an excellent album if it weren’t for the presence of repetitive patterns towards the halfway point of the tracklist. “97”, “Gun”, “Go off” o “Shotcho” They reproduce formulas already used in their predecessor, the latter being a call to ignore external gossip. It’s interesting how this later relates to the words of gratitude offered to his fans in “Love Life”, taking responsibility for the controversy that arose due to the notable change in his attitude. Next, “Skull and Bones” y “Wrap” they reweave the overwhelming initial power before giving way to “WYM Freestyle” in the outcome, being one of the best decisions the American has ever made: in addition to creating expectations, it shows that the “pink chewing gum popstar girl” can be something more than that without the help of sidekicks, giving her the artistic respectability that she deserves. deserves.

Swimming against the current is essential to conceive genuine concept albums that, like this one, bring freshness to the music industry that rejects them, having turned the creative process into a factory production chain. “Scarlet” It will arouse a variety of opinions and that, in the long run, will be very interesting to measure in terms of impact or longevity. Very soon we will know if a project rooted in the sexually explicit verbiage of female rap, loaded with cultural references on the agenda, will have been able to shake the foundations of the stale panorama that received it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

