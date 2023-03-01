Home World Đoković against hurkač in the semi-finals of dubai | Sport
Judging by past experiences, this will not be too difficult a task.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

With a routine victory over Talon Grikspor, Novak Djokovic qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament in Dubai, and later in the evening he found out when and against whom he will play. In a mutual clash fifth seed Hubert Hurkač (26) and qualifier Pavel Kotov, the Polish tennis player was better.

This means that Đoković and Hurkač will face off for the fifth time in the quarterfinals of Dubai! Novak has won each of the previous four clashes, and it is interesting that they have won so far met only at Grand Slam and Masters tournaments. They played their first match at Roland Garros in 2019, the last in Madrid almost a year ago, and in the meantime Hurkač managed to win only one set in four matches – at Wimbledon four years ago.

The Polish tennis player already has enviable experience from the biggest tournaments and has been at the top of world tennis for a long time. He is currently in the 11th position, at one time he was the ninth player in the world, and in his career he has six ATP trophies on his account. All this means that it will be a big challenge for Novak Djokovic, who after his victory in the second round of the tournament pointed out that he is not afraid of the young forces who want to compete with him.

The match between Serbian and Polish tennis players will be played in the “evening” session according to United Arab Emirates time, that is, in the afternoon according to Serbian time. That match will not start before 16:00.

