Đoković helped a boy who got sick | Sport

Novak Djokovic once again showed that he has a big heart because he stopped training when he saw that a boy in the stands was sick.

Izvor: Twitter/TennisChannel/Screenshot

Recent research shows that Novak Djokovic is the tennis player who suffers the most insults on social networks, but this is mainly because in public, they point out only negative things about him. The positive ones are often pushed under the carpet, so as many people as possible should see what Nole did before the start of Roland Garros and what he bought the fans who applauded for several minutes for his wonderful gesture.

During the last training session that was open to the public at the “Suzan Lenglen” stadium, a boy complained that he was sick due to the sunny weather, and Novak Đoković was the first to run to help. Once again, he showed a big heart and delighted the boy who is close to his Stefan in age.

Djokovic immediately stopped training against Hačanov, brought the boy down to the court and brought him to the bench where he helped him freshen up. He gave him water, a towel with ice, but also souvenirs to remember the day he met the best tennis player of all time. The video was viewed by a large number of people in a short time, but not enough if you take into account how quickly negative things about Djokovic spread, which are mostly not even true.

Let us remind you that Novak Djokovic will play his first match at Roland Garros on Monday against the American tennis player of Serbian origin Aleksandar Kovačević.