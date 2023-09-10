Đoković plays the US Open final against Medvedev | Sport

The best tennis player of all time and the best Serbian athlete is one step away from history again.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic, not counting the match against his compatriot Laszlo Djere, cleaned up the competition at this year’s US Open – even the American tennis players Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, who played with the support of the fans, failed to give him a hard time in New York. He even stung the young American at the end of the match, explaining at the conference why he hung up on him, when he defeated him in three sets during the semifinals of the Grand Slam.

It was a victory that took Novak Djokovic to the 36th Grand Slam final, so all of Serbia will watch another match on Sunday evening in which the best tennis player in history is going for new records. Novak Djokovic has a chance to reach the 24th Grand Slam trophy in his career, which would “unstick” from Serena Williams and catch up with Margaret Court, the record holder who did not win all her trophies in the “Open era”.

Be that as it may, Novak Djokovic has no intention of stopping at 23 Grand Slam titles. Just as he didn’t when he broke the records of Roger Federer or Steffi Graf for the number of weeks on the ATP list. Now in New York he makes a difference compared to the eliminated Carlos Alcaraz, on Monday he starts his 390th Sunday at the head of the ATP list and it doesn’t seem unrealistic at all that he will soon reach 400! Before that, Grand Slam points…

WHEN IS IT PLAYED?

The term isn’t ideal for tennis fans in Serbia, but what we got through during this year’s US Open, it’s not that bad! Let’s remember that Novak played the first match of the tournament very early in the morning in Serbian time, or late at night in American time. so 22:00 doesn’t seem bad at all.



See description

NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ IS PLAYING THE FINALS OF THE US OPEN! When does it start, where is the transmission and why does he have to take revenge on the Russian?

Hide description

Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 1 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 2 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 3 / 13 AD Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 4 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 5 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 6 / 13 AD Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 7 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 8 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 9 / 13 AD Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 10 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 11 / 13 Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. image: 13 12 / 13 AD Source: FoNet/AP/Charles KrupaNo. picture: 13 13 / 13

After two hours before midnight, Novak Djokovic and Danil Medvedev will greet the audience, decide who serves first and warm up briefly, so it is realistic that the meeting of the two best players on concrete it starts about fifteen minutes later than it says in the official program. We certainly didn’t plan to sleep, we’ll watch whenever!

WHO CARRIES THE MATCH?

You can follow the final match of the US Open for 2023 in a live broadcast on “Eurosport” programs, while the text broadcast of the match will have the opportunity to read at MONDA! We will bring you all the most important details from the concrete in New York, at the right moment, and we will leave it up to you to cheer for the best Serbian athlete.

REVENGE FOR THE PAINFUL DEFEAT!

When Novak Djokovic and Danil Medvedev appear on the court, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Probably is always the answer the final of the US Open in 2021! Then the Serbian and Russian tennis player met in the last Grand Slam match for that season, and it was extremely important for Novak to win. Up to that point, he had an impressive streak of Grand Slam wins as he won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season, but…



See description

NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ IS PLAYING THE FINALS OF THE US OPEN! When does it start, where is the transmission and why does he have to take revenge on the Russian?

Novak’s statement after the US Open final

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 1 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 2 / 13 Source: Eurosport/PrintscreenBr. image: 13 3 / 13 AD Source: Twitter/Eurosport/ScreenshotBr. picture: 13 4 / 13 Source: eurosportBr. image: 13 5 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 6 / 13 AD Source: Profimedia/Sarah StierBr. image: 13 7 / 13 Source: Profimedia/Matthew StockmanBr. image: 13 8 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 9 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 10 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 11 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 12 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 13 / 13

He couldn’t do it against Danilo Medvedev that day! The Russian tennis player played as if in a trance, won with the maximum score and reached his first – for now, the only Grand Slam titles. Danil is aware that it is the biggest victory in his career, so even though he has a worse performance than Novak in the mutual score (9-5 for the Serb), he mentioned the New York triumph even after he kicked Alcaraz!

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

