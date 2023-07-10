Đoković smiling before the match with hurkač | Sport

Novak Djokovic did not get upset and that is bad news for his opponent Hubert Hurkač.

This also means that Novak Djokovic will only have until midnight to “finish the match” against Hurkač because of the curfew in London, that is, according to the rules in the capital of England – he cannot play after 11 pm local time. Otherwise, Nole and Hubi will have to go to the field on Monday.



Novak Djokovic defeated Pedro Kacin and Sten Wawrinka in less than two hours and 15 minutes, so after everything he was in a good mood before the match with Hurkač and did not allow him to the catastrophic assessment of the organizers annoys. He came out smiling for the warm-up and that is by no means good news for the Pole, since only against the nervous Serbian tennis player could he have any chance of surprising him.

In this way, Novak Djokovic shows once again that they cannot disturb him in any way, not even with a schedule that does not suit him for the whole week and because of which his opponent on Tuesday, Andrej Rubljov, will probably be fresher. Of course, on the condition that Nole passes Hurkač, who is excellent on grass.

