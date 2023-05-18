Đoković was asked if he was ready for Roland Garros | Sports

Novak Djokovic was ready to meet this question. For some it is the most important!

Source: YouTube/DjokerNole Media

Novak Djokovic did not have an easy season on clay after a long break after the Australian Open. This Wednesday he lost in the quarterfinals of the Masters in Rome to the Norwegian Holger Runein three sets, and afterwards he spoke frankly with the press. He didn’t hide that it was difficult for him, although he didn’t suffer in front of the whole world, and some journalists asked him if he still had confidence on the way to the French Open after heavy defeats this spring (to Lorenzo Musetti, Dusan Lajović and today to Rune). .

“Rookies, are you still confident before Roland Garros?” one journalist asked him.

“Yes,” Novak said, laughed and just shrugged his shoulders.

In this way, Nole put an end to the story of his changing form. Although he did not win a single tournament in preparation for Roland Garros, nor did he reach the semifinals (neither in Monte Carlo, nor at the Serbian Open, nor in Rome), Djokovic is still full of confidence before the biggest tournament on clay.

“What else do I need for Paris? Nothing. To train and get ready for the most important tournament on clay. I can always play better and look forward to working on more aspects of my game and my body. The goal is to bring myself to 100 percent of my game and my physical fitness. We’ll see how it goes then“.

Also, journalists asked him whether the upcoming Roland Garros will be the “most open” in the last 20 years.

“It depends on whether Nadal will play. But next to him there are Alkaraz and Rune, who are immediately there among the competitors and are among the biggest favorites to win the title“.

A few hours after Djokovic’s defeat, news arrived from Spain that he would Rafael Nadal to withdraw from the French Open due to injury problems.

The “Spanish Bull” has not played a single tournament since the Australjian Open at the end of January, and by all accounts it is a big question when he will be ready. After winning as many as 14 titles in Paris, Rafa was surely as always full of motivation to get ready for the trip to the capital of France, but apparently he will not be seen there.

In such a situation, the way is “opened” for Novak to try to overtake him in the “eternal” list of Grand Slam champions in the absence of his greatest rival.

At the moment, both have 22 trophies, and it is more than clear that the younger generation will also go to Paris with great ambitions, starting with “number 1” Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Kasper Rud, Danilo Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas…

It will be an exciting tournament, and it is up to Novak to show that the time of their dominance has not yet come and that the greatest of all time is still wondering about everything.

