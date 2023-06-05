Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Early Fall Carretto Psichedelico Collection

Dolce&Gabbana 2023 early autumn Carretto Psichedelico series continues to use the important inspiration element since the brand’s establishment – Carretto Siciliano (Carretto Siciliano), as a treasure of Sicilian art and culture, interprets local historical traditions, folk customs and Unique painting colors, and through the perspective of the 1960s, reproduce the avant-garde art trend and open up a new visual experience.

In this series, the brand completes the reshaping of the traditional Carreto Siciliano imagery by absorbing the essence of contemporary art, leading people to dream back to the era when cutting-edge culture collided with old rules. The ingeniously created liquid printing pattern has become an important theme of this season, incorporating classic logo elements, which is highly visual and unique to the brand.

The women’s collection focuses on the texture and practical function of fabrics. Choose light materials and play with the stacking effect in fun. Knitted fabrics are turned into drawing boards, combined with poplin, denim, crepe de chine, twill, crepe satin and chiffon fabrics, presenting a variety of printed color block patterns, coupled with the finishing touch of crochet texture, creating colorful and unique shapes, highlighting the Enthusiastic vitality and charming charm. Prints are available in solid colorblock shapes, or blended with special lacquers and laminated garment treatments on T-shirts and sweatshirts for a contemporary aesthetic.

The menswear collection brings a refreshing breakthrough through innovative combinations of different fabrics and prints. Or adopt the whole body printing design, or use materials such as 3D effect knitted fabrics, overlay denim and crocheted fabrics, as well as various fabrics such as linen, cotton, poplin, French terry and silk to create a variety of printed and solid color items. Inspired by different outfits, it brings a double freshness of calmness and vigor.

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana

The new Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Early Autumn Carretto Psichedelico series is deeply inspired by the experimental art of the 1960s, integrating the brand’s consistent tradition and carrying innovations that meet current needs. For the possibility of rooting traditional culture in fashion, Dolce & Gabbana has never stopped exploring.

