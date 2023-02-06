Dolomiti Fantasy returns in June: fourth edition for the “comics & games” style event

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Dolomiti Fantasy is starting, the nerd, fantasy and pop event born a few years ago in Trichiana. After the success of the public in the 2022 edition which was held in September, the Castle of Fantasy association has restarted the organization of the event dedicated to fantasy imagery, born in 2017 in Valbelluna from the collaboration with the then Municipality di Trichiana (now Borgo Valbelluna), the Pro Loco Trichiana and the cultural association Red Phoenix, who will also sponsor this edition.

“After a 3-year stop, 2022 was a new year zero for us, which we faced with the experience gained in the field in past editions and the desire to offer a new type of entertainment for this province” says the president of Castle of Fantasy, Gianluca Schiocchet. The last edition of Dolomiti Fantasy, in fact, saw among the main guests the cover band of the theme songs of the cartoons L’Impero Yamatai and the legendary DJ Osso, with a space dedicated to magic and illusionism with the show of web stars Jack Noble and Hyde.