An interesting and varied cultural and entertainment program for young people will be held in the Banja Luka Youth Center this spring, along with the implementation of several fairs, exhibitions and theater performances, Srna was told in this institution.

Source: BLEMC/Mondo.ba

The “MakelTvork” fair was held in the House, which brought together representatives of companies from the fields of information technology, engineering and education, as well as students interested in this field, in one place.

In cooperation with the students and professors of the Banja Luka Medical School, the implementation of the “Creative Outburst” program is expected, during which the students will present their art, music and drama skills over the course of two days.

Dom Omadina should also host an exhibition of young fashion designers from six secondary schools from the Banja Luka region, in cooperation with the Polytechnic School.

During the celebration of the City Day, on April 22, young people are given the opportunity to organize urban and modern types of exhibitions, and organize themed parties that will be decorated with Latin, tango, and techno music rhythms.

“We also plan to host well-known European and domestic names of techno sound,” emphasized the Youth Center.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the theater performances that are offered in the regular monthly repertoire, while the premiere of the play “The Eighth Day” will be held.

Creative fairs will be organized and always well attended, as well as a workshop and sales exhibition of the Montenegrin artist Zombijana Bones.

Dom omladine will also host part of the program of the Animated Film Festival.

They also note that the campaign to collect prom dresses is underway and that creations can be brought until the first week of April, after which they will be passed on to girls who need them.

Dom omladine has become recognizable as a place of good festivals, such as the seven-day “Keza fest” (Applause fest), the twelfth in a row, which brings together several youth theaters from the region.

The traditional, twenty-fifth fair of innovators “INOST” attracts a lot of attention from young people every year, and this year it has an even richer and more interesting content.

The third festival of youth advocacy “FOZ” will present an interesting and meaningful program that will be colored by the sound of rock and roll, and in mid-April the audience will also be expecting the Festival of stand-up comedy.

(World/Srna)