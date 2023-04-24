Dombrovskis: Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

Listen to the audio version of the article

“On the new tax rules we are preparing a legislative proposal for Wednesday, we are on the right track”. This was stated by the vice president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis answering a question on the subject at an event organized by the think tank Bruegel in Brussels.

For the EU commissioner, the issue is to have “a balance: on the one hand providing more flexibility for the member states and on the other hand preserving transparency, a common treatment of the member states” with “numerical benchmarks”. «I hope that when we are ready to share this balancing solution we will present it».

The chiefs of cabinet of the commissioners will meet this afternoon to decide the final agenda of the Commission meeting, which will be held on Wednesday: for now, the topic is not on the preliminary agenda. European finance ministers are expected to have an initial discussion on the text of the proposal in Stockholm on Friday and Saturday.

In the same meeting at the Bruegel, Dombrovskis then censured the statements of the Chinese ambassador in Paris, Lu Shaye, who on Friday had questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet countries, including Ukraine. “Those statements are unacceptable. In today’s meeting with China‘s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, I will raise the issue for clarification,” said the Latvian Commission Vice-President.