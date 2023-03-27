The real horror story unfolded for months, if not years, in Ruzice Sokić Street in the Belgrade neighborhood of Mirijevo, where Uroš P. held prisoners and mistreated his unmarried wife IL and his eight-year-old daughter, the media reported.

The unfortunate woman managed to escape from the apartment on March 19 and arrived at Palilula Police Station covered in blood and beaten, where she reported her husband for violence and that he is keeping her daughter captive in the apartment.

The case of unprecedented family violence that was revealed today in the Belgrade neighborhood of Mirijevo, has disturbed the whole of Serbia. The girl (8), who was allegedly kept captive in the bathtub by her father for years, was saved at the last minute when two female police officers broke into an apartment in a residential building at the end of last Sunday. In the bathroom, they found her barely alive, lying in the bathtub. Malena was so starved and dehydrated that she barely gave any signs of life.

Bizarre detail from the apartment of horror

To the general astonishment and tears of eyewitnesses, a more than morbid detail was recorded from the apartment of horror – on the bathtub where he kept her captive, the father also put a joint photo of himself and his daughter?One of the two policewomen who came to intervene carried her in her arms to the undisguised astonishment of neighbors and eyewitnesses who thought they were carrying a baby in the pink jacket because the 8-year-old child was so tiny, malnourished and exhausted.

Neighbors told Kurir that they didn’t even know the girl existed, which our findings have since confirmed since, according to initial information, her father UP (37) kept her as a slave for years. The child allegedly neither walks nor talks, and the case of an unrecorded family nasi shocked the public.

