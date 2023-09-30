Dominican Republic Conditions Dialogue with Haiti on Canal Construction Dispute

Dominican Republic Conditions Dialogue with Haiti on Construction of Canal

The Dominican Republic government has announced that it will only engage in a dialogue with Haiti if the construction of a canal on the Dajabón-Masacre River is halted. This response comes after the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, called for a dialogue between the two countries to resolve their ongoing disagreement over the use of the river’s water resources, which serves as a partial border.

In an official statement, the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Almagro for his call for dialogue but emphasized that both parties must not only possess good faith but also exercise effective control over their territories to engage in meaningful discussions.

The Dominican government raised concerns over the unilateral construction of a transfer channel that could divert the natural course of water and potentially endanger the downstream flow of the river. The construction of the canal has resulted in the closure of the entire border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic since September 15.

While the OAS highlighted the current drought situation in the region, the Dominican government argued that Haiti should have provided necessary information such as cartographic, topographical, geological, geotechnical, and hydrological studies to evaluate the benefits and risks of the project.

The Dominican government also recalled the Treaty of Peace, Perpetual Friendship, and Arbitration of 1929, which governs the construction of any works that alter the course of rivers between the two nations.

CNN has reached out to Haitian government officials for comments on the OAS proposal and the Dominican Republic’s reaction but has not received any response yet.

The Dominican government urged people to visit the affected area to gain a better understanding of the situation and reserved the right to seek assistance from other bodies within the OAS.

