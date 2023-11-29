“Dominicans among 87 migrants found in a tractor-trailer in Chiapas” | Daily List

The National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico reported on Wednesday that they discovered 87 migrants from Latin America and Asia in the back of a tractor-trailer on the Tapachula-Huehuetán highway in the southern state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

The agency stated that they found 46 adults traveling alone and 41 “women, men and minors who made up 14 family units” in coordination with federal and state security authorities. The truck was intercepted at a checkpoint on Tuesday night, and the driver and their companion fled from the scene.

The INM identified migrants from nine different countries, including the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Honduras, Ecuador, El Salvador, Bangladesh, Uruguay, Guatemala, and China, none of whom could prove their regular stay in Mexico. The migrants were found wearing colored plastic bracelets for identification.

The adults were taken to INM facilities to begin an administrative procedure, while the families were accompanied to a shelter under the tutelage of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned of an “unprecedented” migratory flow from Mexico and Central America, reporting an annual increase of over 60% in irregular migration across Mexican territory in 2023.

