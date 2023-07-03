Domino’s Live Music boosts music in venues

The third edition of the project Domino´s Live Music has culminated with performances by El Kanka, La Habitación Roja, Cráneo and Niños Mutantes in the Madrid venue Tired Club.

On May 18 and 25 and June 8 and 15 these artists of recognized prestige and experience in our scene had the opportunity to play in one of those cozy rooms where they began to make themselves known. And they did it for that public that does not miss out on music in this type of space that gives character to the cultural life of each city.

Domino´s Live Music was born in 2019, with the aim of supporting and honoring the indispensable role of concert halls within the music industry. Through the data of the platform for lovers of live music Wegow -which has more than 4 million users worldwide-, it was discovered that the room Tired Club, which has been active for more than twenty years and is a classic of the city’s cultural life, had been one of the ones that scheduled the fewest concerts in 2022, affecting its billing. And it is that Moe Club has been a benchmark for live music in the capital for a long time, with proposals for jazz, rock, blues, DJs, funk and all kinds of genres. Since 2015, the room located in the north of the city has been a Cultural Heritage of Madrid.

The Red Room

This third edition of the initiative was going to boost the activity of this Madrid club in one of its most delicate moments, selecting this group of artists to perform in front of the most loyal fans of live music. The concerts were given exclusively to an audience that was selected by the platform Wegow, which enabled a filter to choose those regulars of the rooms. The idea is for this public to rediscover the Moe Club, and thus boost its weight as a space for live music in Madrid.

The balance of this edition has been great: there was dancing, songs were requested and, of course, pizza was eaten. More than a performance, the Andalusian singer-songwriter Juan Gómez El Kanka was a conversation with the public, since he improvised the repertoire based on the public’s requests. It is not easy to see the Valencian La Habitación Roja in a room of this size, who remembered old times by performing their classics in an intimate setting, and later had the detail of meeting face to face with their most unconditional fans.

Skull

For his part, the Madrid rapper Cráneo performed songs that had never left his studio, and ended up coming down from the stage to dance with his fans in a performance that was quite a party. The Niños Mutantes from Granada, who celebrate their thirty years of activity next year and already have thirteen albums behind them, closed this very special cycle by putting their energy at the service of their most enthusiastic audience in an intimate setting.

This third edition of Domino´s Live Music has once again highlighted the importance of venues for the vitality of the cultural fabric of a city like Madrid, and the importance of supporting them.

