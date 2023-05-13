Home » Don Caprio (Pontifical Oriental Institute): “That’s why the Pope can help peace”
World

Don Caprio (Pontifical Oriental Institute): "That's why the Pope can help peace"

Don Caprio (Pontifical Oriental Institute): “That’s why the Pope can help peace”

“The Vatican today has more chances than many others to affect peace in Ukraine”. Don Stefano Caprio, a professor at the Pontifical Oriental Institute and a great expert on Russia, where he was a missionary between the years between Yeltsin and Putin, is convinced of this. According to the priest, diplomacy has worked to ensure that the Ukrainians, while irritated by some positions taken by Francis, accept today that the Pope represents “a higher authority” capable of mediating.

