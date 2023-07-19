Donald Trump also under investigation for the assault on Capitol Hill: he has 4 days to turn himself in

Donald Trump announced that he had received a communication from the prosecutor Jack Smith which is the subject of an assault investigation a Capitol Hill of January 6, 2021. The former president of the United States has four days time to build. “Jack Smith the much – wrote Trump on Truth – sent a letter stating that I am the subject of an inquiry by the January 6 grand jury.” He then added: “I am given just 4 days to appear in front of the grand jury, which almost always means arrest and prosecution”.

Trump is back to attack Joe Biden and the Minister of Justice, Merrick Garlandaccusing them of “exploitation e interference politics“. “They want to eliminate the number one opponent,” wrote the former president in a long post on his social media Truth in which he revealed that he received the letter on Sunday evening, “while I was with my family”.

For the former president it is at this point of the third investigation. On June 13, he had to appear in court in Miami to answer the charge of having stolen top secret documents and have kept them in an unsafe place, his abode Mar-a-Lagoeven after the end of his mandate at the White House. For the second time a former president – always Trump – found himself on trial: he declared himself “not guilty” for all 37 counts that concern him. The tycoon had already been indicted in the case involving payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels: He also pleaded not guilty in April in New York City court to 34 counts, which include payments to another woman.

L’assalto a Capitol Hill – On January 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the United States Congresstrying to prevent senators and deputies from certifying the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential elections of the previous November 3. The tycoon is accused of having fueled and fomented the revolt.

