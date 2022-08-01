Ivana Trump was buried in her ex-husband’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in the news these days for hosting a tournament sponsored by Saudi Arabia.

This was revealed by the New York Post by also publishing a photo of the tombstone of the socialite, who died on July 24 at the age of 73. The tomb is located in a flowery area, near the first hole in the field, which Donald Trump in 2017 decided to use as a family cemetery.

The former president himself said he wanted to be buried there. According to some American media, the ‘family grave’ would be just an excuse used by Trump to obtain tax relief. In fact, under New Jersey law, any dedicated land used as a cemetery is exempt from all taxes, rates and valuations. Cemetery companies are also specifically exempt from paying real estate or property taxes and even inheritance taxes.

Former President Trump had been planning to build a cemetery at his club for at least ten years. In 2012 the intention was to create a mausoleum for himself, an idea that was then partially resized with the idea of ​​a family cemetery with over 1,000 graves. Then it was the turn of a “family cemetery with 10 lots”, as reported by the Washington Post, then a cemetery with over 284 places.