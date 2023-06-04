Donald Trump congratulates Kim Jong-un on joining the WHO executive board. Republican wrath

NEW YORK – North Korea has been elected to the WHO executive board Donald Trump congratulated Kim Jong-unattracting an avalanche of criticism.

“Congratulations to Kim Jong-un!” wrote the former US president on his Truth platform. The response of his Republican rivals in the race for the White House was immediate. Nikky Haley, the former governor of South Carolinanoted how “you don’t congratulate a thug who has threatened America and our allies.” Ron DeSantis he said he was “surprised. Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator”. L’ex vicepresidente Mike Pence, whose candidacy is expected next week, criticized his former boss. “No one should praise the dictator of North Korea or the leader of Russia who launched the aggression of Ukraine – Pence pointed out -. This is the moment when we should say clearly that we are for freedom and for those who defend freedom”.