Donald Trump convicted of sexual assault

The jury in the civil trial held in New York has reached a verdict on the controversial sexual assault charge brought against the former US president, Donald Trump, by the writer Jean Carroll. According to the jury’s decision, Trump did not rape Carroll as she claimed, but sexually assaulted her…

