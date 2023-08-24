Donald Trump flies to Atlanta to surrender himself to the authorities: “They arrest me because I had the courage to report fraud!” – Video

Former US President Donald Trump is preparing to hand himself over to the authorities of Georgia, where he was formally indicted for attempting to subvert the electoral result of the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden. Trump left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey in the evening (afternoon in the USA) to embark for Atlanta, where at 7.30 pm local time (1.30 am in Italy) he will present himself at the Fulton County Jail: after the following the related paperwork – which this time could also include taking the infamous mugshot – Trump will pay the bail established in the agreement between the court and his lawyers, amounting to $200,000, and will be free, at least for now. The tycoon himself announced via social media what will happen in the next few hours, complete with timetable details: yet another sign that the former president, and next re-candidate for the White House, has every intention of making his judicial saga a real show for the use and consumption of his electorate. Which according to all the polls he actually seems to appreciate, egged on by tycoon against the judges, the Biden administration and everything that smacks of the “radical left”. Yesterday’s interview with Fox News (who stole the show among the other Republican candidates for the nomination) was “the most watched video on social media, ever,” Trump shot in large letters on Truth. “But now you must excuse me, I have to prepare to go to Atlanta, where homicides and other violent crimes have reached unprecedented levels, where I will be arrested by a far-left judge, Fani Willis, for a perfect phone call in which I had the courage to challenge a rigged and stolen election» to be arrested by the prosecutor of the radical left Fani Willis», continued the former president (in large letters), renewing those same conspiracy and baseless theses on the 2020 elections for which he is being prosecuted.

Accusations against Trump and commitments in exchange for freedom

The “perfect phone call” to which Trump refers is the one that the then president, after Biden’s victory in the polls, made to the secretary of state of Georgia, the Republican Brad Raffensperger, asking him to “find” over 11,000 votes so as to overturn the result of the vote. Raffensperger refused to carry out the order and recorded the call. For those maneuvers Trump was indicted on 13 counts. They will be reaffirmed directly in the Atlanta prison, where the former president will surrender, immediately before paying the sum agreed as bail in order not to end up in jail: 200 thousand dollars. The conditions for the release agreed between the court and the lawyers include, among other things, the tycoon’s commitment not to defame, via social media or other means, any of the other 18 co-defendants in the case, witnesses or other alleged conspirators not indicted in the investigation.

The legal process and the other illustrious defendants

Public proclamations aside, however, Trump must not feel entirely public, if it is true that a few hours after the delivery in Atlanta he changed the team of his lawyers for the umpteenth time, appointing Steve Sadow as main lawyer in the case. According to New York Times, will replace Drew Findling, one of the three lawyers who had followed him up to here and who had negotiated the $200,000 bail in exchange for the illustrious client’s release. Meanwhile, in the past few hours, after Trump’s former adviser and lawyer (and mayor of New York) Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, also surrendered to the Georgia authorities. Bail for him was set at $100,000. According to what was agreed in the past few hours between the judges and the lawyers, the actual trial could begin on October 23rd.

Read also:





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

