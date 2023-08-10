Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to new charges related to the case of confidential documents found in his villa

Former US President Donald Trump has come out not guilty for the new counts related to the federal case of confidential documents dating back to his term improperly stored in his villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Trump has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts involving violations of seven federal laws. Three more charges were added to those charges at the end of July: according to the prosecutor’s office, Trump had pressured Carlos De Oliveira, the manager of his villa, to have the footage from the security cameras deleted to try to hide the evidence of the crimes he was accused of.

In addition to Trump, De Oliveira had also been indicted for trying to have the footage deleted, and Walt Nauta, a close collaborator of the former president, accused of obstructing the investigation. Nauta also pleaded not guilty. De Oliveira, on the other hand, is expected in court next Tuesday.

The documents found in the Mar-a-Lago villa are one of two federal cases in which Trump is indicted. The former president is also accused of trying to subvert the electoral result of the 2020 presidential election through the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, with the aim of remaining in office despite the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump is also indicted over an alleged illegal payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a fourth indictment over alleged interference in the outcome of the Georgia state presidential election is thought to come shortly. In all cases, he pleaded not guilty.

