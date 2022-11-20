Home World Donald Trump: “I’m staying on Truth, Twitter is full of problems”
Donald Trump: "I'm staying on Truth, Twitter is full of problems"

Donald Trump: "I'm staying on Truth, Twitter is full of problems"

NEW YORK. Donald Trump does not plan to return to Twitter, despite the poll launched by Elon Musk seeing the majority of 14 million users vote yes to his return, after being banned in January last year.

“I hear – he explained in a video link to an event of Republican Jews – that a large number of people want my return to Twitter but I see no reason to do so”. Trump called Musk’s social network “full of problems, with fake accounts and bots”.

The concept was also reaffirmed on his private platform, Truth, with a post in which, commenting on the screenshot of the Twitter poll, Trump wrote: «Vote with conviction but we won’t go anywhere, the social Truth is special» .

