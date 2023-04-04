Home World Donald Trump in New York, the moment he greets and enters the Trump Tower – Corriere TV
World

Donald Trump in New York, the moment he greets and enters the Trump Tower – Corriere TV

by admin
Donald Trump in New York, the moment he greets and enters the Trump Tower – Corriere TV

The Tycoon expected by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office for the formalization of the indictment in the case involving Stormy Daniels

(LaPresse) Donald Trump is at Trump Towerhis midtown Manhattan skyscraper, where he spent the night. The former president will be delivered in a few hours at Manhattan Attorney’s Office for the formalization of the indictment against him, for the matter Stormy Daniels. According to forecasts, Trump will then leave immediately for Florida, where in the evening he will give a speech from his residence in Mar-a-Lago. (LaPresse/Ap)

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023, 11:34 am

