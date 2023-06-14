Donald Trump indicted in Miami: 37 counts of stealing secret documents

Miami – Donald Trump he became the first former president in US history arrested for a federal crime. It happened yesterday afternoon just before 3, in the Wilkie Ferguson Courthouse in Miami.

Dressed in blue, with his usual red tie, the former head of the White House did not speak in front of the giudice Jonathan Goodmanwho notified him of the 37 counts presented by the special prosecutor Jack Smith, for stealing secret documents from Mar a Lago, plotting to hide them and to obstruct justice. His lawyer took care of it, Todd Blanche, and say that Trump does not consider himself guilty. The judge decided not to restrict his movements, because there is no risk of him running away, being the favorite for the Republican nomination for next year’s presidential elections, but ordered him not to speak to witnesses. Starting from Wal Nauta, his valet and co-conspirator, who was indicted with him and was in court yesterday. Nauta risks conviction and therefore could testify against Trump, who for this reason tries to keep him close to himself.

He was also in the classroom Jack Smith, the special prosecutor whom the accused ex-president defined as “a deranged criminal”. He did not speak, but followed the whole process, as if to demonstrate that he will not allow himself to be intimidated by the former head of the White House, whose spokeswoman Alina Habba he accused prosecutors of “hating Trump and America.”

Outside the Courthouse there was the usual circus of supporters, who haven’t even read the indictment and would continue to vote for him even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, as he said at the beginning of his political adventure. There were less than usual, however, and there was no violence, despite the fact that militants from the other camp were also present in front of the court, demanding that Donald be locked up in prison.

Right after the proceedings Trump he was taken by surprise to “Versailles”, a restaurant in Miami frequented above all by the more right-wing Cuban community. Thus the former president was able to shake hands, greet supporters, campaign, and project the image of a leader not affected by the arrest.

Shortly after, he left for his resort Bedminster in New Jersey, where he gave a speech and campaign fundraiser. He accused Biden of leading “a corrupt administration that incriminates the main political opponent because he knows he will lose the election”. So he defended himself by accusing Joe, Bill e Hillary Clinton, of having done the same thing, that is to say taking away secret documents, without being charged. So Trump has essentially revealed the defensive line of him, which will be based on Presidential Records Act, i.e. the 1978 law regulating the management of presidential documents. Donald argues that he had the right to take home what he wanted, if he classified it as personal material, which Clinton had done with the tapes recorded on his presidency. The reality however is different. First thing, il Presidential Records Act establishes that at the end of the mandate all documents must be delivered to National Archives. Then there is a fundamental difference in the nature of the materials, because Clinton’s audios were effectively a personal diary of his work, while the papers stolen by Trump are secret reports compiled by intelligence agencies. Finally Donald overlooks that he has not been indicted for the violation of the Presidential Records Act, which has only a civil nature, but of theEspionage Actwhich, on the other hand, has criminal value. Furthermore, the most serious crime he is accused of is not that he took the documents, but that he conspired to hide them after being asked to return them, thus obstructing justice.

Most of his party comrades defended him, because he has grassroots votes. Some remain silent, such as the leader in the Senate McConnell, to avoid getting hurt, while others perform legal adventures to try to save goat and cabbage. For example theformer Vice President Pence and former Secretary of State Pompeo they admitted that the inappropriate use of intelligence is a serious problem, and the crimes Trump is accused of are serious, but since he is the former president and the favorite for the Republican nomination, he should not be charged. But in doing so they destroy the foundations of the United States, which is a democracy based on the rule of law, and therefore on the fact that all citizens are equal before the law. Now, therefore, Donald’s fate will be played out in court, and in the court of public opinion, if the latest indictment for such a serious crime pushes independent voters to abandon him.