The reaction

Trump immediately reacted strongly. He denounced a “political persecution” at the hands of the Democrats, which represents “interference in the elections” and which wants to destroy the Maga, Make America Great Again movement. Bragg is a Democrat, elected district attorney. Again: he denounced a “witch hunt”, “the darkest days” of the country, a conspiracy of the “radical left”. One of his legal representatives added, without fear of further hyperbole: “This is the lowest point in the history of our criminal justice system.”

Republican leaders alongside Trump

At his side is an important part of the Republican leadership, confirming his continued though perhaps uncomfortable influence on the party: the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy accused Bragg of abuse of power, of “an injustice that will never be accepted by Americans” , and promised parliamentary investigations against him. The over-the-top reactions of other members of the conservative leaders of the Chamber were similar, who defined the case a “farce” and the prosecutor Bragg a “corrupt socialist”.

DeSantis’ strange statement

The rival in pectore for the nomination in 2024, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, however, limited himself to declaring in the first instance that “Florida (where Trump resides, Ed.) will not cooperate with an extradition request given the questionable circumstances”. An extradition that shouldn’t be necessary anyway, given that Trump has so far always indicated that he wants to go to Manhattan for possible arrest and trial. DeSantis has also halfheartedly defended Trump in the past, in a sign of possible internal competition among Republicans and doubts about Trump’s figure.

The case and the crimes

The case that led to the indictment is linked to illicit payments to the pornographic actress “Stormy” Daniels, to buy her silence on the eve of the 2016 elections over an extra-marital affair. The payments were made by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who later became a prosecutor. The secret payments, about $130,000, allegedly violated campaign finance laws. Cohen testified that Trump ordered the payments and that he and his Trump Organization then covered it up by falsifying financial records. The crimes could concern both electoral fraud and forgery. In detail, three prosecutors who directly managed the investigation under the guidance of Bragg appeared before the Grand Jury meeting on Thursday afternoon around 2 am American time, where further testimony was heard in the courtroom; they then put the request to approve the indictments to a grand jury vote. Three hours later they came out and filed the formal charges at the court office.

Usa, Trump: “I will be arrested on Tuesday”

Who is Stormy Daniels

From the abuse she suffered as a child to the global ‘stage’. Stormy Daniels, the stage name of Stephanie Clifford, probably never even remotely imagined that one day she would become a familiar face to millions of people and the woman capable of bringing down Donald Trump, making him the first indicted former president in history American. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clifford grew up in a run-down country house. Hers – she recounted in the book ‘Full Disclosure’ – hers was a childhood of poverty and abuse since she was only nine years old. While she was in high school she was already a stripper, thus taking her first steps in that porn industry that she climbed to the top receiving awards as a director, writer and star. Precisely in her role as a porn star, Clifford met Donald Trump in 2006, who was then recently married to Melania and had recently become Barron’s father. Trump was a real estate giant and a small screen star with The Apprentice.