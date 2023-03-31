Home World Donald Trump indicted in the case of former porn star Stormy Daniels: it is the first time for a former president
Donald Trump has been indicted by Manhattan prosecutors for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about their relationship. The tycoon thus becomes the first former president to be indicted in American history.

The grand jury decision is set to have unprecedented repercussions on US politics as well as affect the race for the White House for 2024. The vote came as a surprise as jurors were expected to consider other cases today and then take a break until the end of April. Not even Trump’s staff expected a decision and probably not even the former president who is evaluating his next moves in these hours in Mar-a-Lago. The precise charges leveled against him have not yet been disclosed, at least to the public. What will happen now and when Trump is called to present himself to the prosecution is not yet clear: the details must be defined by the Secret Service with the New York authorities.

