It never fails, whenever Donald J. Trump and History (the one with a capital “S”) more or less tragically meet, a brushstroke of ridiculoussome farcical glow, a blunder, a touch of the grotesque which, in its own way – however insignificant in the last analysis – also constitutes a sort of signature, an “author’s proof” or, more simply, a classic “trumpata” which, so to speak, reassures about the absolute, genuine authenticity altogether.

History was made yesterday, in this specific case, the indictment by Donald J. Trump, absolute first fruits during the (almost) quarter of a millennium that has passed since the glorious day of Declaration of independence. Never before yesterday had a president, or ex-president, been impeached for crimes, so to speak, “from the penal code”. And so far only one had ended up – moreover just for a few hours – under arrest. It happened, the annals recall, in 1872, when a police officer put handcuffs on the wrists of Ulysses Grantthen in the third year of his first term, for having violated, with his horse-drawn carriage, the legal speed limits when crossing the intersection of M Street and 13th Street in Washington DC

And this is the “brushstroke” above. In denouncing, in a succession of flaming invectives, injustice and persecution of which he is said to be a victim, Donald Trump managed to place, right at the beginning, a blunder that was not his personal story (in lowercase in this case) so full of similar blunders and grammar mistakes – and if that same blunder had not been placed in capital letters at the head of what was meant to be a document to be handed down to posterity – it could easily have been archived as a trivial typo.

“These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters – wrote Trump in TruthSocial, his personal Twitter – have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America”. These hooligans and freaks of the radical left have just INDICATED the 45th president of the United States of America. Where, of course, INDICATED stands for INDICTED (indicted).

Trifles? Surely. But also, in their Trumpian ludicrousness, a testimony of continuity – Trump is still Trump – which is worth noting. Those that instead – although they too are, in many respects, a sign of tragic continuity – trifles I’m not at all are the still unpredictable (but almost certainly negative) consequences of this historic “first time”. What will happen now?

Meanwhile, a consideration. Donald Trump was indicted yesterday for what is by far the most venial, controversial and legally questionable of the many crimes that, in at least a dozen cases, are accused of. That is: for i 130 thousand dollars who, at the end of the 2016 Republican primary, paid under the table to buy the silence of Stormy Danielsto the century Stephanie Clifford, a porn star with whom he had years earlier (a circumstance he denies) an extramarital affair. Very linear in terms of news – political or pink – the case appears on the contrary, in juridical terms, convoluted and questionable in each of its many hairpin bends.

Essentially, everything revolves around the legality, or presumed illegality, of the ways followed to pay those 130,000 fateful dollars; and especially around how this expense was legally (or illegally) declared. All very volatile matter. So much so that not a few – see today’s editorial on Washington Post– seem convinced that the ‘lightness’ of the charges can now, on the one hand, be detrimental to the much heavier bills (among others: the “coup” assault on the Congress of January 6, 2021, the attempted fraud in Georgia, the malicious appropriation of top-secret documents) that the former president and new presidential candidate still has to pay; and on the other hand can feed the “subversive victimhood” with which Donald Trump is preparing to launch, indeed, has already launched his presidential campaign for some months. At the same time reinforcing the domination that, as a personal cult, Trump continues to exercise over Republican Party.

As demonstrated by the very disappointing midterm election results, Trump is a ballastindeed, it is “the” ballast which, politically, morally and electorally, drags the Republican Party to the bottom. But getting rid of it is impossible, because the ballast is now the Party. Trump is certainly a decayed tooth, a “per-tooth” one might say. But it is also a non-extractable tooth, because, if extracted, it would cause the patient’s death due to haemorrhage. With the “indication”, with the indictment or even better with the “martyrdom” of Trump, the already very feeble hopes of finding, after the defeat in 2020 and the bad results of the mid-term elections, a alternative candidate to the former president.

“Really the GOP wants to nominate its only man that the Democrats they are sure to beat in November 2024?”. This, almost imploringly, he asked himself in an editorial the Wall Street Journalthe pompous spearhead of the media empire of Rupert Murdochwhen, a few days after the “midterm” blow, Trump had presented – in the key of personal “revenge” compared to the “theft” of 2020 – his re-candidacy for the presidency.

The answer – as evidenced by the universal and indignant reaction of the entire Party to the indictment – is a resounding and irreversible “yes”. Trump, an even more darkly empathized Trump in self worshipa Trump who, in increasingly overtly subversive and apocalyptic terms (“Only I can save the world from World War III.” recently said at one of his rallies), barring unforeseeable cataclysms he will be, in the guise of martyr and avenger, the Republican candidate for president in November 2024.

With what consequences for the democracyin America and in the world, it’s all to be seen.