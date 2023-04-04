Serious and defiant. So it appears Donald Trump in the first photo that shows him sitting at banco of the defendants. The former US president is in the court of Manhattan where it is technically “under arrest”, under arrest. Shortly after 20 (Italian time), with two agents in uniform at his side, he entered the courtroom where the hearing is being held for the indictment and the judge Juan Merchan it will read i 34 counts. Trump is out without handcuffs and with a sulky face from the offices where the arrest protocol is handled, he made no gesture towards the cameras. In the courtroom, the lawyers alongside him Joe Tacopina e Susan Nechelesit was declared “not guiltyof the 34 counts in the pornstar payments case Stormy Daniels.

First the former president was taken Fingerprintswhile Trump has specifically asked that he had taken the mugshotas sources from his entourage report to Cnn. The tycoon may want to exploit in his favor the image even using it, according to some, for i election posters of the 2024 campaign. Trump is the first president of the United States in history to be indicted: he is accused of having paid the porn star with electoral funds Stormy Daniels. He had to hand himself over to the judicial authorities and be formally arrested: at the end of the hearing he will be able come back free are bail.

At about 13 local time (m 19 in Italy) the former president had left the Trump Towerafter spending the morning on the telephone with Republican allies and speaking with his advisers and legal staff. As he left, he waved to his supporters and then raised his hat fist in fight sign. A few minutes later on his social network Truth wrote: “I’m heading to Lower Manhattan, the court. It seems so surrealthey will arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America.”

The crowd outside the courthouse – Meanwhile the anti-Trump eh pro-Trump challenge each other remotely before the Court: Collect Pond Parkthe square in front of the main entrance, was split in two, isolating the former president’s supporters on one side and his protesters on the other. The two groups are separated by the police, ready to intervene in case of infiltration from one side or the other. “Lock him up” (slam him in), read the placards of some of the anti-Trumps. The tycoon’s supporters respond by chanting “Usa, Usa” and “Trump 2024”. While the spokesperson’s comment came from the White House, Karine Jean-Pierrein a press briefing: “The attention of the president Joe Biden it’s not about Trump but about the American people.” Then he reiterated that Biden learned the news of the tycoon’s indictment “like all of us from the media” and had not received no anticipation by the Justice Department.

The request to move the process – Meanwhile, in the day that preceded the formal arrest, Trump continued to launch provocations. The former president has asked that the trial be moved from the Court of Lower Manhattana “very partisan seat, with some areas voting 1% Republican” next door Staten Island. Trump always on his social Truth wrote that Staten Island – the only Big Apple borough that voted for him in 2016 and 2020 – “would be a very unbiased and safe place for the process”. And in an email sent to his supporters he attacked: “Today is the day when a political party in power arrests its main opponent for not having committed any crime”.

The charges against the judges Furthermore, continued the tycoon, “the judge, who is very biased, and his family are well known haters of Trump”. The reference is to Juan Merchanthe presiding judge: “It was a disaster in a previous Trump-related case, he would give very bad instructions to the jury and would be impossible to deal withduring this witch hunt trialTrump wrote. And he accused his daughter of having “worked for Kamala and now for the Biden-Harris campaign. Court farce!”. Trump’s defense, represented by attorney Joe Tacopinacould therefore ask the process transfer for “environmental” reasons or the recusal of the judge, who has already presided over the tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization (concluding with the sentence to five months in prison of the former financial chief Allen Weisselberg and with a fine of 1, 6 million dollars to the company) and is conducting the one for fraud and money laundering against Steve Bannonthe tycoon’s former right-hand man and former chief strategist.