Home World Donald Trump is ‘under arrest’, ‘I can’t believe this is happening’
World

Donald Trump is ‘under arrest’, ‘I can’t believe this is happening’

by admin
Donald Trump is ‘under arrest’, ‘I can’t believe this is happening’

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Donald Trump, former president of the United States of America, entering the court, where he appeared in the matter of the porn star, is technically ‘under arrest’, as reported by CNN and other broadcasters. Trump, 76, on Truth…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Donald Trump is ‘under arrest’, “I can’t believe it’s happening” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  North Korea fires missiles after warning of military drills | Military News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

April, WINDTRE landline offers via SMS to existing...

Australia stops the rate carousel. Will it also...

Felipe Massa: “I’ll go to court to get...

Trump case: from the “deep throat” to the...

Microsoft announces new Remix Special Edition controller

France, the trial for the 1980 Paris synagogue...

Ivet from the series Alo, Alo | Fun

Jelena Majstorović canceled house arrest | Info

“Prezzemolo e Vitale” hires in Palermo, search for...

Milica Pajčin on tumor surgery | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy