Donald Trump, new secret documents found in private residence

NEW YORK – The lawyers hired by Donald Trump to recover the surviving documents taken away from the White House they found two new “confidential” files. They were kept in a warehouse used by the tycoon and his staff in West Palm Beach, Florida. The material was immediately delivered to the FBI.

The discovery, revealed by the Washington Postemerged thanks to searches launched by an external team of experts and lawyers to respond to pressure from the federal prosecutor, convinced that Trump had not returned all the files taken away at the end of his mandate, in January 2021.

