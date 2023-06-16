Donald Trump offered to buy “food for everyone!”, but then he didn’t pay for anyone

On Tuesday, immediately after being temporarily detained and formally indicted in a court in Miami, Florida, former US President Donald Trump took advantage of his presence in the city to visit the well-known Cuban restaurant “Versailles”: a now usual stop for politicians who pass through those parts and who want to ingratiate themselves with the community of Cuban voters in Miami.

A group of his supporters gathered inside and outside the club, who cheered and applauded him, then went on to sing him happy birthday wishes in advance, given that he would have turned 77 the next day (June 14). Also present was the popular former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, an American of Cuban origins, who called him “the most loved president of all time”. In the wake of the enthusiasm shown to him, a decidedly enthusiastic Trump then called the people together asking them “are you ready?”, and immediately after promising “food for all, food for all!”, blatantly making the gesture of someone with one hand offers to pay. At the announcement he again received applause and cheers of support.

After Trump’s visit, however, the local weekly Miami New Times went to verify that the former president had actually offered everyone food as he promised, discovering from a reliable source of his that in reality he had left the club after no more than ten minutes, without even having time for someone to order something, much less for him to pay for it.

The indictment that Trump was in Miami pertains to the federal investigation into classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, mansion. He has been indicted for 37 counts involving the violation of seven federal laws and he pleaded not guilty. Trump is a candidate in the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential election: at the moment he is considered the favorite among the Republicans.