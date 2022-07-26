NEW YORK – “We will do a great job, we will triumph in 2022, we will take back the White House in 2024. I’m not talking about 2020 because I did a great job, everyone knows, a great job”. Sometimes they come back. Yes, the former president Donald Trump finally set foot in Washington 18 months after the unfortunate departure on January 20, 2021: when he left the White House behind without even shaking hands with his successor, leaving the capital in chaos still wounded by the onslaught of Capitol Hill.