Former US President Donald Trump is suing the all-news television network CNN, demanding $ 475 million in damages, accusing it of defamation in an attempt to block any future political campaign of the former US number one.

The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie.” The phrase was used by the broadcaster to comment on some of Trump’s claims and, according to him, cost him the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.

CNN said it had no comments.

The lawsuits brought by the former US president

Trump repeatedly attacked CNN even when he was president. Likewise, he has also filed lawsuits against large tech companies with little success. His lawsuit against Twitter, following his exclusion from the platform following the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021, was dismissed by a California judge earlier this year. Numerous federal and local election officials from both parties, a long list of courts, top former campaign staff members, and even Trump’s attorney general himself have all claimed there is no evidence of election fraud.

The accusation: “The Big Lie” used 7,700 times

Trump’s lawsuit claims that the phrase “The Big Lie” has been used in reference to him more than 7,700 times on CNN. In a statement on Monday, Oct.3, Trump said similar lawsuits could also be filed against other news outlets. And the former president also said he could take “appropriate action” against the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

The braking of the new head of CNN

For his part, the new head of CNN Chris Licht urged his reporters, in private at a meeting that took place more than three months ago, to refrain from using the phrase because it is too close to democratic efforts to brand the former president.

The lawsuit comes as Trump is considering a potential presidential candidacy in 2024.