Donald Trump sues reporter E. Jean Carroll for defamation over a comment accusing him of rape

On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump sued journalist E. Jean Carroll in civil court for defamation, for a comment she made on television on May 10, 2023 in which she accused him of rape. Carroll was commenting on the outcome of the civil trial in which, the day before, Trump had also been convicted in a civil court of sexual abuse and not of rape (in the United States the difference between the two crimes depends on the type of physical contact, carried out in both cases in the absence of consent). In the lawsuit just filed in a court in Manhattan, New York, Trump has asked for a retraction and compensation, it is not known by how much.

The legal dispute between Carroll and Trump has been going on since 2019, when she accused him of raping her referring to an episode that happened over 20 years earlier, when Carroll met Trump in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store. According to Carroll, Trump had penetrated her against her will, according to the civil judges instead it was sexual abuse and not rape. Against Trump, Carroll had filed two complaints: one for rape, last November and which led to the sentence in May; and one for defamation, filed instead in 2019, when Trump denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll had made everything up to “try to sell her new book”. For this second complaint, the process will begin next January.

