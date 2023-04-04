Home World Donald Trump, the arrival at the prosecutor’s office in Manhattan for the arrest – Corriere TV
The former president was taken over by agents to carry out the procedure

(LaPresse) Pictures of the arrival Of Donald Trump in the Manhattan Attorney’s Office building. Right after the entrance the former president is technically under arrest. The tycoon, however escorted by the Secret Service, was taken over by the agents of the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the procedure, before appearing before the judge, inside the same building, where all the charges against him will be officially challenged he. According to forecasts, a mugshot will not be taken and will not be applied the handcuffs to the former president, since there is no danger of escape. (LaPresse)

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023 , 8:19 pm

