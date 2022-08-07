An old-fashioned rally, harsh tones, propaganda and the confirmation of wanting to run for the next US presidential elections. Donald Trump inflames the conference of conservatives of the CPAC, immediately pointing the finger at Nancy Pelosi: “Everything she touches turns into something bad: she tried impeachment with me twice and failed. That woman brings chaos and that’s what’s happening in China and Taiwan. Now China has the opportunity to do what it wants, with me it would never have happened. “Then it’s up to the energy question:” The United States with me was independent from an energy point of view, now we have to go around begging. Take the five worst presidents in American history: none of them caused the damage they did Joe Biden is causing “.

To then move on to one of his most classic warhorses, lashing out against immigration: “We must stop the invasion on the border with the Mexico: we are invaded by migrants. The open borders agenda of Joe Biden and it makes no sense for democrats: we defend the borders of distant countries and we do not defend ours “.

An extreme intervention that ends up heavily touching the gender issue: “We should abolish the Department

of Education. “It is in fact the last idea of Donald Trump. The former president throws it to the applause of the public. “Teachers must not be allowed to teach transgender without parental consent. Men must stay out of women’s sports. We must win and restore free speech against censorship.”

Finally, the road is wide open towards the next candidacy for president of the United States: “America’s return begins in November, and will continue in 2024. We will continue to fight and take back the country”. He states it Donald Trump underlining how the establishment with the ongoing investigations wants to “hurt me because in this way I can no longer represent you. If I remained silent the attacks against me would stop immediately, but I cannot do it because I love this country”.

“I do not do this for myself but for you. For me it is an honor to do so because if I do not do it we risk becoming a new version of Venezuela, the Soviet Union or Cuba. We are in many ways a third world country”.