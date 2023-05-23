Donald Trump, the start of the trial set for March 2024 (with the primary in progress). DeSantis ready to announce his candidacy

The process against Donald Trump on the case of the porn star Stormy Daniels will start in the middle of Republican primaries for the White House. Indeed, the American media report that the judge has provisionally set the date of the proceedings for the end of March 2024. Less than two months ago, on 4 April, the ex-US president was indicted, against whom 34 charges are pending, ranging from conspiracy to the payment of Daniels and another woman, Karen McDougal, to buy their silence. Trump himself appeared on video today in the hearing in which the Manhattan judge, Juan Manuel Merchantwarned him against the evidence sharing provided to his lawyers during the ‘discovery’ phase: an appearance of just 15 minutes. Under the restraining order issued by Judge Merchan, Trump can speak publicly about the legal case involving him, but cannot use the evidence gathered by the magistrates in the pre-trial stage to attack witnesses or other people involved in the affair.

The trial of the tycoon will have important effects on the choice of Republican candidate at presidential 2024, thereby influencing the very future of American democracy. The general matter – can one offended person to become president of the United States? – promises to condition heavily the entire political debate. Meanwhile, on the same day that the trial against Trump is set to begin in New York, his main opponent in the Republican primaries is preparing the big announcement. According to CNN, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis will formalize his run for the White House in a confrontation with the CEO of Twitter Elon Musk. Musk retweeted a reporter from Fox News according to which the announcement will come during an interview on Twitter Space at 18 (midnight in Italy). Fox News also reported that DeSantis is expected to submit documents to the Federal Election Commission coinciding with the announcement.

Trump’s appearance in the courtroom, albeit virtual, also comes the day after the news that the writer E. Jean Carrollwho had sued him for rape e defamationpresented a new request Of compensation, after the 5 million dollars already obtained in court. Carroll filed a new claim for damages for 10 million dollarsfollowing Trump’s appearance in a debate broadcast by Cnnin which the former president had repeated a series of statements, also relaunched through social media, considered defamatory by the writer.