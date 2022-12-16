Home World Donald Trump “the superhero”: the former president on the hunt for funds with a collection of NFT stickers
World

Donald Trump “the superhero”: the former president on the hunt for funds with a collection of NFT stickers

by admin
Donald Trump “the superhero”: the former president on the hunt for funds with a collection of NFT stickers

The former American president Donald Trump, who a month ago officially launched his third race for the White House, goes back to what he does best: the salesman. “America needs a superhero” the tycoon said yesterday, after having created a certain amount of anticipation with the announcement made the day before an important communication from him.

See also  The Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Holds a Video Reception to Celebrate the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger and the Opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics-China Daily

You may also like

Fire near Lyon: ten dead, five are children

Twitter, Elon Musk suspends the accounts of journalists...

Berlin, the Sea Life aquarium explodes, one million...

National Archives releases tens of thousands of records...

Fire in Lyon (Vaulx-en-Velin): ten dead, five are...

France, fire in a building near Lyon: 10...

Details are emerging!Internal “whistleblower” cheated SBF, a South...

Ukraine latest news. «Massive airstrike alarm in Zhytomyr,...

Death penalty, UN support for the moratorium grows:...

Zhang Tianliang: A major breakthrough in nuclear fusion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy