Donald Trump launched a new call for revolt, two years after the January 6 uprising. This time he used his private platform, Truth, to make a shocking announcement: “They will arrest me on Tuesday, protest, take back the nation.” The former US president wrote a post in all capital letters, like in the old days, in which he attacked the district attorney of Manhattan, defined as “corrupt”, which is investigating him for paying the porn star illegally Stormy Danielsthe woman who in October 2016, a month before the presidential elections, then won by Trump, had threatened to reveal her brief relationship with the tycoon.