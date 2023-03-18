Home World Donald Trump: “They will arrest me on Tuesday”. And he asks for help from supporters
World

Donald Trump: “They will arrest me on Tuesday”. And he asks for help from supporters

by admin
Donald Trump: “They will arrest me on Tuesday”. And he asks for help from supporters

Donald Trump launched a new call for revolt, two years after the January 6 uprising. This time he used his private platform, Truth, to make a shocking announcement: “They will arrest me on Tuesday, protest, take back the nation.” The former US president wrote a post in all capital letters, like in the old days, in which he attacked the district attorney of Manhattan, defined as “corrupt”, which is investigating him for paying the porn star illegally Stormy Danielsthe woman who in October 2016, a month before the presidential elections, then won by Trump, had threatened to reveal her brief relationship with the tycoon.

See also  Pope: Friar Zed's devotional life to the sick - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

The usual Carlos Augusto takes back Ciofani: Monza-Cremonese...

Putin on surprise visit to Crimea: Russian president...

Joshua Radin will go through Barcelona to present...

Archbishop Gallagher visits Albania – Vatican News

What the Saudi-Iran deal means for Palestine, Israel,...

Travis Birds and Depedro combine their styles in...

United Kingdom, the protest over wages puts trains...

Deadly fungal disease spreads across Africa | Info

Pope: Confession is not a human court, but...

so we will relaunch Forza Italia in Sicily,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy