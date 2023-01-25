The return of Donald Trump. The former US president will be readmitted on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. Meta announces it in a note, in which he explains that he will put an end to the suspension of the former president’s accounts after a two-year hiatus. “The public must be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” she said in a statement.
See also At the drone school at the Kruk Academy in Kiev: in 5 days you will become an expert in anti-Russian aerial reconnaissance