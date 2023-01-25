Home World Donald Trump will be readmitted to Facebook and Instagram
The return of Donald Trump. The former US president will be readmitted on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. Meta announces it in a note, in which he explains that he will put an end to the suspension of the former president’s accounts after a two-year hiatus. “The public must be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” she said in a statement.

