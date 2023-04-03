The plane carrying Donald Trump to New York landed at LaGuardia airport, at 21 Italian time. A long line of escort cars awaited him. The former president, as he himself announced, will spend the night in the one hundred million dollar penthouse in the Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue, in the heart of Manhattan. His residence, embellished with twenty-four-karat gold-plated marble columns, has a panoramic view of Central Park and an internal elevator that connects it to the offices of the Trump Organization, on the 24th floor. The area is surrounded by roadblocks and policemen. During his presidency, security costs for Trump Tower alone, where the tycoon rarely went, amounted to a million dollars a day.

The security

Trump’s transfer is followed by an impressive security apparatus which includes the Secret Service, that is the service assigned to every former president, the New York police department and court officials where the tycoon is expected tomorrow.

The arrival at the New York courthouse

In court – Trump will be taken to court tomorrow afternoon, around 2 pm (8 pm in Italy). He’s likely to stop by District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office first, who led the investigation. In the courtroom, probably the one on the fifteenth floor, Trump will be read about thirty charges and he will be formally indicted. All hearings and other activities planned in the building will be suspended, before Trump arrives. The fingerprints – The former president will be taken over by the team coordinated by the investigators and subjected to the registration procedure foreseen for each person indicted for a crime. Fingerprints will certainly be taken, while at the moment it is not yet clear whether the mug shot, the so-called ‘mug shot’, the frontal and profile shot, will be taken.

There are divergent opinions on this: some believe that it is superfluous, since it is a famous person, others believe that it is precisely for this reason that it should be subjected to the same treatment as an ordinary person. Authorities are concerned that any mugshot may be made public, despite the fact that it has been considered a violation in New York State for a few years. The cell – Typically the accused are locked up in a cell, waiting to be let into the courtroom, but with Trump that won’t happen. The former president will almost certainly be free to move. Handcuffs-Trump shouldn’t be handcuffed, considering he’s subjected to the security measures afforded to every former president. The exit – Once the procedure is over, a free offender generally leaves the court building, passing through the main door that overlooks the square in Lower Manhattan, where journalists and television crews often station, but it is probable that Trump, unless he requests it himself, he leaves the courthouse via the back corridors, where the escort cars will be waiting.

The new lawyer

Former President Donald Trump has hired a new attorney, Todd Blanche, on the eve of his Manhattan indictment hearing in the Stormy Daniels case. Several sources told CNN. Blanche, who was most recently a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, has previously represented Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a key figure in the impeachment trial of the former president. CNN specifies that lawyers Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles will remain on Trump’s legal team. Yet Blanche’s hiring was seen by some in the former president’s circle as a way to reduce the burden of Tacopina, which has so far been the face and voice of Trump’s advocacy.

The return home

The former president should leave New York immediately, to return to his residence, the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where at 8.15 pm (2.15 am in Italy) he will make a speech, addressed to Americans.